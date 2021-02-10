American Heart Association taking annual ‘Heart Ball’ virtual this year

HOUSTON – February is National Heart Month, and the American Heart Association has a great way for Houstonians to get involved in their life-saving mission.

Their annual (and very glamorous) ‘Heart Ball’ fundraising event is now set to be an exciting virtual experience this year, happening Thursday, February 11.

Even though guests won’t be gathering all this year, they can dress up in ball gowns and tuxes - or cozy up in their loungewear and enjoy this signature event from the comfort of their own homes.

Attendees will also be able to enjoy delicious bites and drinks *delivered to their doors* as they tune-in to the digital experience, that features an exclusive performance from world-renowned, Grammy Award-winning cellist Yo-Yo Ma. His performance will deliver a message of hope, similar to that of his most recent performance at the 2021 Presidential Inauguration concert.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with the Heart Ball chairs, Lisa and Jerry Simon about the big event.