Houston Life

Houston’s living legend and ballet star Lauren Anderson to host free master class

Edison Arts Foundation host class in honor of Black History Month

Joe Sam

HOUSTON – The Edison Arts Foundation is excited to present Lauren Anderson for a Ballet Master Class Series! Anderson is one of the first African-American principal ballerinas for a major U.S. ballet company (Houston Ballet) and she has blazed a path for dancers of color.

Classes will be held February13th, March 13th, April 17th, and May 15th for this incredible opportunity. These classes are open to the public for intermediate/advanced dancers ages 12-Adult and tickets can be found by clicking here.

The Edison Arts Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit fine arts organization, established for the educational and charitable purpose of producing and developing cultural and performing arts programs for children, adults, and families throughout the community.

