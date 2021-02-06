Mico’s Hot Chicken in The Heights turning up the heat for Valentine’s Day weekend

HOUSTON – Mico’s Hot Chicken in The Heights has always had 5 spice levels: No Heat, Mild, Medium, Hot and Extra Hot.

But this year for Valentine’s Day weekend, they’re taking the heat to another level and offering the “Burning Love” Sammich!

This will kick Mico’s hottest spice level up a notch to Extra, EXTRA Hot.

(HOLY HOTNESS)

The upgraded spice level will also be available on their tenders and loaded fries, but just so you know…you have to SIGN A WAIVER to eat it!

The Burning Love Sammich will be offered the weekend of Valentine’s Day only from Friday, Feb 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14.