Houston’s Ebony Opera Guild continues long standing legacy developing African American singers

HOUSTON – The mission of Houston Ebony Opera Guild is to provide performance and on-going professional development opportunities for African-American choral and opera singers from Houston and the nation; to foster, in broad-based audiences, an appreciation of opera and concert music including the African American Spiritual; and to sustain and expand the African American presence in voice-associated classical music in general.

The guild was founded by the late Dr. Robert A. Henry (1916–1996) and presented occasional concerts in Houston and elsewhere during the late 1980′s. During its early years, HEOG was well known nationally for the large number of outstanding, professional soloists included in its membership. Through its parent body, Houston Ebony Music Society, Inc., Ebony Opera Guild became a formal, tax-exempt organization in 1992 and produced Porgy and Bess, its very first opera. All cast members of the production were local singers. Since then, productions have come to include superb artists from Houston, and around the United States.

To celebrate Black History, the guild has organized a concert saluting African American women as composers, singers, conductors, and instrumentalists. Featuring solo, piano, and choral works titled the 2021 Virtual African American Gala where you can finds tickets to by clicking here to help support the guild and it’s talent.