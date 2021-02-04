KPRC 2 Meteorologist Justin Stapleton takes us behind the green screen for National Weatherperson’s Day

HOUSTON – Have you ever wondered what it’s like to be a meteorologist?

For as long as I can remember, I have always loved watching the weather reports on tv.

Standing in front of all those moving monitors, knowing first-hand what the weather was going to look like for the next few days…I thought that was so cool!

So once I started working for KPRC I knew I needed to get a hands-on experience from some of the best in the biz.

KPRC 2 Meteorologist Justin Stapleton has been a weatherperson for 15 years now, and he said it took him a while to get used to giving his forecasts in front of the green screen.

In case you didn’t know, the weather graphics you see come up on different monitors, and everything is backwards…it’s a finely-tuned SKILL to master them!

So, big shouts out to our whole KPRC 2 weather team ahead of National Weatherperson’s Day on February 5th. You guys do a wonderful job, and make it look so easy!