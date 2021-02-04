HL Wine Club: Big Game Day Wine Pairings

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – It’s Wine Club Wednesday! How does football and wine paired together sound to you?

Whether you love a red or a white, we’ve got your big game day wine pairings ready and both bottles are under $15. Unbeatable!

So, this year it’s time to switch things up. As you gear up for the big game this weekend with wings, barbecue, and burgers, push the beer aside and pour yourself a glass of wine.

H-E-B Wine Steward Jaime Shamburger is helping us kickstart the game with H-E-B wine favorites that match up to those game day foods.

Enough talking, let’s pop the bottles! Here’s everything you need to know about her top picks.

2019 BOULDER BANK SAUVIGNON BLANC

Crisp, dry white with notes of grapefruit, lemongrass, and jasmine

Sustainably farmed, Certified Vegan

The bright acidity makes this a great wine to pair with creamy dishes (like dips) or spicy foods (like wings)

New Zealand is world famous for their style of Sauvignon Blanc

Winemaker Nick Goldschmidt lives in California but is from New Zealand. He makes wine in both countries, as well as Chile and Argentina

Price: $13

2018 SANTA JULIA MOUNTAIN BLEND

Blend of Cabernet Franc and Malbec from the Uco Valley in Mendoza, Argentina

Rich red wine with notes of black cherry, violet, and tobacco

The addition of Cabernet Franc gives the wine richer flavor, and a more powerful finish

Great on its own, but a favorite pairing for burgers and bbq!

Price: $13

Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala (Derrick Shore and Courtney Zavala)

Cheers!