Cirque Italia, the first-ever traveling Italian water circus, stops in Katy this weekend

HOUSTON – Check out ‘Cirque Italia’ the first-ever traveling Italian water circus that will be performing their first shows of the brand-new 2021 tour!

This is an innovative and unique production, (the only one of its kind in the country), and this weekend they are stopping under the blue and white swirly tent right near Katy Mills Mall.

The story begins with our Ringmaster “Clown Rafinha” fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside. His journey takes the audience through the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights, and more.

You will see swashbucklers balancing upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid. Your jaws will be dropped and you will be hanging on the edge of your seats with our suspenseful Crossbow act and our dangerous Wheel of Death performances.

For more information, visit www.cirqueitalia.com.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gives us a preview!