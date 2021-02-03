Is ‘slugging’ safe? Houston dermatologist weighs in on TikTok’s skincare trend

HOUSTON – The latest trend on TikTok is slugging, a beauty hack that promises to give you hydrated, dewy skin by applying Vaseline at night before bed.

But is your skin right for the slug life?

Dr. Sherry Ingraham, dermatologist at Advance Dermatology, breaks down the dos and don’ts of slugging.

Top view of young women use Vaseline (iStock)

“Dermatologists love Vaseline. It’s pure and we love to put it on open wounds. Now, what some people are doing on TikTok is covering their whole face with it at night. It’s called slugging because it makes you slimy like a slug,” said Ingraham.

The reason behind coating your face with Vaseline at night is simple.

“It forms a seal over the skin, preventing water loss and keeps moisture in your skin. If your prone to dry skin it can feel good. But if you’re prone to acne or have oily skin, I wouldn’t recommend it because you’re doing to trap in oil and bacteria and you may aggravate your acne,” she said.

However, if you are going to try slugging, Ingraham has the following recommendations:

Slugging (iStock)

“Cleanse with micellar water like the one from La Roche-Posay before any slugging to remove imprint items and makeup. If your skin is super dry, apply a light moisturizer like plain Cerave lotion before slugging,” said Ingraham.

