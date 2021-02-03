Houston’s Antioch Missionary Baptist Church built by freed slaves in 1866

HOUSTON – In January of 1866, seven months after slaves were freed in Texas (June 19, 1865), a small group of freed slaves organized the first African American Baptist Church in Houston, Texas naming it the Antioch Missionary Baptist Church.

In 1868, one of Antioch’s members, Jack Yates, was ordained at the first Association meeting for African American Baptist Churches. This was the first National Baptist Convention. Rev. Jack Yates became the first pastor of Antioch. Rev. Yates led the church to purchase its present site and build a brick structure. The church, located in the center of Freedman’s Town, was the center of activity for the African-American community. It was the first brick structure built and owned by African-Americans in Houston.

Antioch provided the former slaves with opportunities to learn not only about God, but also provided ministries to help them develop educationally, economically and socially. The vision of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church is to reach the whole world from Downtown Houston by “Preaching The Whole Christ, From The Whole Bible, To Form the Whole Person.” They continue to do so with many of their community outreach programs and initiatives.

Church Services:

Sundays at 9:00 am for Sunday School followed by Worship Services and Children’s Church at 10:15 am. You can also fellowship throughout the week: Bible Study & Prayer Meeting Wednesdays at 6:00 pm and 12:00 pm (Noon) on Thursdays.