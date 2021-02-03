HL Obessions: Cupid-approved Valentine’s Day gifts

HOUSTON – Another month has gone by, and BOOM… February is here and we’re kicking off the month with one of our favorite segments about some of our favorite things… it’s HL Obsessions day – Valentine’s Day edition.

Can you believe we are less than 2 weeks away from the big day? Unbelievable.

Whether you’re on the hunt for gifts for your sweetheart, kids’ teachers, or friends, we’re sharing flirty, fun, and caring gift ideas for everyone on your list.

If you love these products as much as we do, we have some discount codes for you today as well.

By the way, no one is paid or compensated by these businesses at all, these are simply products we love.

First up is Boy Smells, Derrick gives Brandon credit for this one!

Boy Smells is packaged in pink to defy gender stereotypes and thinks loving your identity should be a daily ritual. Boy Smells is designed with natural oils, all-natural coconut wax, beeswax blend and hand-poured in a reusable glass vessel. They also have underwear that feels like you’re not wearing anything at all! Even a Kacey Musgraves “Slow Burn” fragrance. Watch for seasonal sales and discounts on some of their lines. You can buy locally at Kuhl Linscomb.

Next, is a gift option to help pamper you and your sweetheart.

Gia Guzzo & Michael Nastepniak started Generation Bee after Michael fell in love with bee keeping. Generation Bee is an all-natural skin care line that has honey, bees wax and pollen from their personal beehives into the product line using only essential oils to give scent. Michael and Gia make all the products by hand in small batch in their shop. Since 2016, they’ve created six different lip balm scents, an extensive line of skin care and body care and bees wax candles.

HL PROMO CODE

Use code “HOUSTONLIFE20” at checkout for 20% off your order

Code expires February 14

This next gift option will keep things squeaky clean.

Cobalt was founded by two Houston working moms, Christina Milligan and Molly Voorhees. The goal was to create a discreet and portable surface cleaner to disinfect all of those dirty, high traffic areas we regularly touch. Cobalt launched in November with surface cleaners, face mask sprays, and cootie killing hand sanitizers in crisp peppermint and bubble gum.

HL PROMO CODE

Use code “HOUSTONLIFE” at checkout for 20% off your order

Code expires February 9

And last, but not least say “I love you” this Valentine’s Day with one-of-a-kind gifts for your one and only!

Scribbles Designs was created by two teachers who wanted to help parents during at home learning. They offer fun and personalized education tools as well as products like gift tags, notepads, and stationery for your whole family. They even offer ‘Thank You’ cards that kiddos just have to fill in.

HL PROMO CODE: