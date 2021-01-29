Monster Jam roars back into Houston for three high-octane weekends at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON – Monster Jam is the most action-packed motorsports experience for families in the world today, and it roars back into Houston for three high-octane weekends at NRG Stadium January 30-31, February 6-7, and February 13-14.

The show features the ultimate mix of high-flying action and four-wheel excitement, with each skilled Monster Jam athlete tearing up the dirt with gravity-defying feats in 12,000-pound Monster Jam trucks.

In order to meet and exceed COVID safety expectations, Monster Jam has enhanced all of it’s health measures as capacity will be reduced at NRG Stadium to a Pod Seating structure. This will allow family and friends to safely enjoy all the action while social distancing from other groups in attendance.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with the Great Clips Mohawk Warrior, Bryce Kenny, on what fans can expect from the exciting shows!