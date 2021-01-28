Stage Door Inc. puts on musical performance of iconic 1978 film Grease

HOUSTON – Stage Door Inc. is a local nonprofit community theater that opened in 2007 in Pasadena founded by Executive Director Marc Anthony Glover Garcia. The theater focuses on youth outreach which is a founding principle of SDI and offer camps, clinics, and specialized classes. Stage Door is now putting on the musical of Grease where the Rydell High’s senior class of 1959: duck-tailed, hot-rodding “Burger Palace Boys” and their gum-snapping, hip-shaking “Pink Ladies” in bobby sox and pedal pushers, evoke the look and sound of the 1950s in this rollicking musical.

Head “greaser” Danny Zuko and new (good) girl Sandy Dumbrowski try to relive the high romance of their “Summer Nights” as the rest of the gang sings and dances its way through such songs as “Greased Lightnin’,” “It’s Raining on Prom Night,” “Alone at the Drive-In Movie” recalling the music of Buddy Holly, Little Richard, and Elvis Presley that became the soundtrack of a generation. An eight-year run on Broadway and two subsequent revivals, along with innumerable school and community productions place Grease among the world’s most popular musicals.

The show runs weekends January 22 - February 7, 2021

Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays shows at 730pm

Sunday Matinees at 230pm

Click here to get tickets to the performance and find how to get more information on how you can help the theater continue thriving.