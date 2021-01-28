KPRC 2 reporter Rose-Ann Aragon reflects on memorable stories, her background and the future of space travel

HOUSTON – A passion for storytelling led Rose-Ann Aragon into the world of journalism.

One of her many roles at KPRC 2 is covering space news, which is a great fit for the self-proclaimed “space nerd.”

Recently, she was in Boca Chica for the launch of the SpaceX Starship Prototype.

KPRC 2's Rose-Ann Aragon on location for the launch of SpaceX Starship Prototype. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

This was a very memorable experience for Aragon and she enjoyed having a front-row seat to space history.

“I can’t even describe to you what it was like to see a rocket like that, built by SpaceX, and the way they build it so quickly, it’s the Starship SN-8 Prototype, launch into the air, and then to be able to describe it live in-person,” she said.

Even through the launch ended with an explosive landing, the mission was still considered a success for SpaceX and for the future of space travel.

She suspects more partnerships between NASA and private companies in the coming months and years.

“We’re going to see lots of private companies trying to do what they do best, which is innovate,” Aragon explained.

In between her Boca Chica coverage, she also officiated a wedding back in Houston for a very special couple.

Another memorable moment for Aragon was interviewing Apollo 11 flight director, Gene Kranz.

She instantly felt connected to him and their interview lasted more than an hour.

His motivation and work ethic reminded her of some of the qualities her own grandfather instilled upon her.

“You earn everything, you work really hard, you don’t complain, and you just keep going,” she said.

Another passion for Aragon is her work in the Filipino community.

KPRC 2's Rose-Ann Aragon talks about her involvement with the Lumikha Arts Showcase. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

She’s currently the Programming Director of UniPro Texas, a Filipino leadership organization, which helps highlight the stories and talents of Filipino American and minority artists in Houston.

