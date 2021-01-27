Unity in the community food drive providing families with more than just food

HOUSTON – Unity in the Community is the action group from the local ministry Unity of Houston that has a weekly food drive for families in need. Every Wednesday, they work in partnership with other community groups like the Houston Food Bank to help out thousands of family members with their food distribution.

Christina Conner and friend Pat, we appreciate y'all coming out today! Posted by Unity in the Community on Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Unity in the Community - Houston, is a grassroots organization reaching into the community expressing love and oneness. Their focus areas are hunger, child advocacy, and homelessness. They joined together to create a sacred environment of acceptance, trust, and growth. Honoring diversity through relationships grounded in Truth and Love. They also committed to giving and receiving by living universal principles and being good stewards of the abundance of God.

They are living up to that mission by the work seen every week in the community. However, they are in need of more volunteers and equipment like forklifts to help them continue their mission. If you would like to help or donate in anyway, please click here to find out how you can make a difference and showcase unity in the community.