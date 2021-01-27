4 low-maintenance houseplants that anyone can grow

HOUSTON – For many folks, taking care of houseplants seems like a daunting task.

However, it’s easier than it looks if you find one that requires little to no maintenance.

Ashley Grubb, Founder of Mustard Seed Farm and Market in Richmond, shared her picks for best durable houseplants for beginners.

Grubb said that two of the most common mistakes when it comes to houseplants “is not enough humidity, and too much or too little water.” To solve this, she recommends watering once a week.

“The amount of water depends on plant and pot size, but a good rule of thumb is ¼ cup once a week for plants in 4-inch pots and 1/2 cup once a week for plants in 6-inch pots,” she said.

Here are Grubb’s top picks:

1. Maranta (Prayer Plant)

Prayer Plant or Maranta Plant in bright natural light in South Florida. (iStock)

Low-maintenance plant, moves throughout the day, grows quickly.

2. Haworthia Succulents

Natural light selective focus photo of a succulent perennial known as Haworthia (billnoll)

Comes in a variety of shapes and colors, good for indoors, needs little water.

3. ZZ Plant

Zamioculcas is a tropical perennial plant native to eastern Africa. (iStock)

Forgiving plant, requires low light and very low water needs in case you forget to water it occasionally.

4. Pilea Peperomioides (Chinese Money Plant)

Pilea peperomioides, money plants in the ceramic pot on the windowsill. Big plant with babies. (iStock)

Trendy plant, easy to care for, grows fast and it’s easy to divide and grow more of it.

Grubb has worked in horticulture and education and founded Mustard Seed Farm & Market, a nonprofit horticulture-based work program created to offer employment and job skill training for adults with disabilities.

Ashley Grubb (Mustard Seed Farm)

The organization is raising funds to start construction next year in Fort Bend County.

If you want to donate to get the program started, you can click here.

To see Grubb’s complete interview, watch the video above.