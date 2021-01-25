Watch how Mostly Chocolate Houston creates adorable Hot Chocolate “Snowballs”

HOUSTON – Mostly Chocolate is a family-owned company founded in 2004 by husband and wife, David and Rina Kamkhagi.

Rina grew up in Beirut with a love for cooking, and soon after moving to Houston, she quickly realized there were treats there that she couldn’t find here.

That’s when she started making and recreating them herself!

David and Rina’s son Dany Kamkhagi became the company’s Head Chocolatier in 2015, bringing a new creative and exciting way to incorporate chocolate into their menu.

One of the most popular items on the Mostly Chocolate menu is their Hot Chocolate “Snowball,” that when added into hot milk it becomes a decadent warm cup of deliciousness.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a lesson on how to make a Hot Chocolate “Snowball” from the Mostly Chocolate team.