Houston’s newest pop-up bar inspired by the ‘The Office’ now open downtown

HOUSTON – Calling all fans of ‘The Office!’

Dunder Mifflin may be in Scranton, PA, but a new branch has just opened its doors here in Houston - Dunder Mupplen!

Asha Holloway and her crew, the same folks that brought us the ‘Harry Potter Muggleless Bar,’ and ‘Jingled Up’ have a new immersive pop up bar located in downtown Houston at 711 Main.

The experience is centered around the hit show, “The Office,” and includes one-of-a-kind experience for fans.

With your ticket, enjoy exciting activities, photo opportunities, costume contests and themed food, cocktails and mocktails.

You must have a ticket to enter, and you can find more information HERE!