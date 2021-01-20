National Youth Theater offering Spring dance classes, theater, camps for all ages

HOUSTON – Does your child have a passion for dancing, singing and performing?

The National Youth Theater group might just have the perfect program for them to perform on that big stage!

NYT is a Christian ministry with the mission of engaging students in life changing experiences through the performing arts.

They offer many different classes and camps for kids of all ages.

Some of their upcoming Spring and Summer shows include ‘Newsies,’ ‘Annie,’ ‘West Side Story,’ ‘Dear Evan Hansen,’ ‘High School Musical,’ among others.

Their Spring dance classes run now through March 9, and you can get more info on those and their musical theater shows by clicking HERE.