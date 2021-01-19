Sam Houston State University students travel through Civil Rights on “inaugural” trip

HOUSTON – Students from Sam Houston State University are on the trip of a lifetime.

For the month of January, they are traveling through different cities, learning about civil rights in some of the most monumental sites.

On MLK Day the students stopped in Memphis, TN to visit the former Lorraine Motel, which was the site of the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. in 1968.

As they honored Dr. King, two of the students, Victim Studies Major Ava Garrett, and Criminal Justice Major Jayelynn Bordeaux, joined us on Houston Life to speak about their experiences.

Watch as they chat about lessons they learned first-hand, what touched them the most, and what they’re hoping to bring back from the trip.