Houston’s Black Heritage Society celebrates Dr. King on MLK Day 2021

HOUSTON – The Black Heritage Society continues to honor Dr. King and practice safety by hosting it’s 43rd annual MLK Day parade virtually. The Virtual 43rd Annual “Original” Martin Luther King, Jr. Day Parade takes place online, a drive-thru donation drop-off site will be staged at MacGregor Park.

The society is inspired to teach and honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the weekend of the federal holiday occurring on the third Monday of each January with a commemorative parade and celebratory festive community activities throughout the weekend.

Not only did his Dr. King’s father commission the organization to conduct the very first MLK Day Parade in the nation, Dr. King’s father also served as our parade’s first-ever grand marshal. In addition to the annual parade, the organization host a variety of educational, community, and celebratory events all year long to honor one of our nation’s most revered civil rights leader.