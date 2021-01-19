4 must-haves items to help you clean and organize your home in 2021

HOUSTON – If cleaning and organizing your home is on your to-do list for the new year but you don’t know where to start, we have you covered.

Home improvement & lifestyle expert, Kathryn Emery, shares four must-haves items that could make your tasks a bit easier.

Here are Emery’s recommendations:

1. Organize the garage by using vertical space on your walls.

Rubbermaid® FastTrack® Rail Garage Storage System (Rubbermaid® FastTrack® Rail Garage Storage System)

Product: Rubbermaid Fast Track Garage Storage Rail System

“When organized, the garage can serve as another room. I wanted to get everything off the ground and onto my walls and this 7 Piece Kit is all-in-one kit was quick and easy to install and had all the accessories: shelves, bins, cabinets, racks, large and small hooks, and more. The accessory system allows you to store what you need in your garage space, from tools, to ladders, bikes, balls, gardening equipment and more,” she said.

2. Upgrade to a robot vacuum cleaner.

Shark IQ Robot (Kathryn Emery)

Product: Shark IQ Robot

“I tested four robotic vacuums recently and I love the Shark. It has a bag-less, self-emptying base holds up to 30 days of dirt and debris – so that means no more vacuuming for almost a month. When it needs it, it will return to the dock, recharge, and can pick up where it left off. And it has Smart Home Connect! Schedule a cleaning or control it via Alexa or Google,” said Emery.

3. Switch to reusable microfiber cloths.

Kathryn Emery using Quickie Heavy Duty Microfiber Cloths (Kathryn Emery)

Product: Quickie Heavy Duty Microfiber Cloths

“Unlike standard cotton cloths or paper towels, Microfiber acts as a magnet to effectively remove dirt, dust, and allergens, and bacteria. They are also super absorbent, which make them great for cleaning up spills and messes. They will save money too - simply wash and reuse over and over,” said Emery.

4. Go for an antibacterial cleaner you can use everywhere in your home.

Rejuvenate Antibacterial Floor Cleaner (Kathryn Emery)

Product: Rejuvenate Antibacterial Floor Cleaner

“This product will kill germs within 5 seconds. But I have a secret! I use it everywhere in my house. Since it’s an antibacterial cleaner it will kill germs everywhere so use it in common, high touch areas such as faucets, doorknobs, remote controls, light switches and more.

To connect with Emery, click here.