Houston pastor shares in-depth look of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s final book

HOUSTON – Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was a Baptist minister, activist and prominent leader in the civil rights movement. He was also a writer, penning memorable speeches as well as books. Dr. Rudy Rasmus, Pastor of St. John’s Downtown, shares an in-depth look at King’s book Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?

“If you read the text in this book, it sounds like we are reading it this week, but in actuality Dr. King wrote this in 1967 at that very critical moment in civil right history,” said Rasmus.

Rasmus explains that King wrote the novel while secluded in Ocho Rios, Jamaica with his wife, Coretta Scott King. This was one of the rare periods when King stepped away from his work with the civil rights movement to devote time to writing. The novel was his assessment of America and the movement after ten years of advocating for social justice. It was his fourth and final novel before he was assassinated.

“We stand today at the crucible of a decision as a nation as we choose either chaos or community,” said Rasmus. “We have already seen what chaos looks like in our country, but the real question is are we willing to do the work to bring about what Dr. King told the Freedom Riders in 1960 when he said, ‘Our ultimate end must be the creation of the beloved community.’”

The Black Lives Matter Movement and recent capitol riots has revealed that though certain injustices have been abolished, America still stands very divided on critical social issues. When asked how he would address those stuck in racial bias, Rasmus had this to say.

“If I had an opportunity to address them I would say, ‘Do you know racism is really rooted in inadequacy and scarcity,’” said Rasmus. “And then I would pause, and then I would say, ‘You are enough, and there is enough for all of us.’”

For the full interview, watch the video above. To connect with Dr. Rudy Rasmus, visit the Rudy Rasmus website.