‘The Barndominium Lady’ Stacee Lynn takes us inside her beautiful Cleveland, Texas ‘Barndo’

HOUSTON – Have you ever heard of a ‘barndominium?’

It’s the latest housing trend that adds a modern twist to small-town farm-charm.

Technically, the name does the describing: ‘barndominiums’ (or ‘barndos’) are big metal or steel structures that have been transformed into beautiful living spaces. Think barn + condominium.

It’s by far one of the hottest new ways to build a home not only because of their beauty, but barndos are also very affordable, energy-efficient, and low maintenance.

Stacee Lynn, aka ‘The Barndominium Lady,’ has designed nearly 150 barndominiums all over the country, with no formal design training.

She is a self-taught designer, contractor, and decorator…that designed, built, AND LIVES IN her own barndo in Cleveland, Texas.

Stacee Lynn and her husband Oliver were nice enough to give us a tour of her magnificent Cleveland property, and with so many ‘wow!’ factors, you’re guaranteed to want one of your own.

Check out ‘Our Barndominium Life’ for more information.

