Paranormal Cirque rolls into town with plenty of chills and thrills

HOUSTON – A new show with breathtaking implications always poised between fun and the most uninhibited fear that will transport you to a dark world inhabited by creatures with incredible circus art abilities. The Paranormal Cirque will incorporate Cirque Acrobats of the Air, Illusionists, freaks, mysterious creatures and all the elements that make one think of a “normal” Circus in a different, but exciting way.

This fusion between Circus, theatre, and cabaret in perfect harmony with the evolution of a show will bring you back to discover both your nightmares and fantasies.

The show won’t last long, so purchase your tickets now by clicking here to check out this whole new world!