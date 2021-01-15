Bounce your way into fitness at Urban Air Adventure Park

HOUSTON – Urban Air Adventure Park Katy is the ultimate indoor playground for your entire family.

And as we continue to show you a few fun and unique ways to get in shape, we had to show how jumping on a trampoline is a great way to burn tons of calories!

If you’ve ever jumped on a trampoline, you know it’s a great workout. Since you’re having so much fun jumping, many people forget that they are actually getting a workout in.

There’s a ropes course, an adventure hub, a sky rider that takes you around the top of the building, wall climbing, a warrior course, battle beams, and the WIPEOUT!

Watch as Lauren Kelly gives her best BOUNCE at burning those calories!

‘Houston Life’ viewers can also get a discount when they call and mention the show.