SAVE NOW, TRAVEL LATER: 2021 vacation deals

HOUSTON – If you were looking forward to a well-deserved vacation in 2020, those travel plans were probably derailed, postponed or even cancelled due to the pandemic.

But there’s good news!

This year, 2021 is coming in hot with travel trends and deals we can take advantage of booking now and traveling later.

Here with more is travel zoo senior editor, Gabe Saglie, Travelzoo Senior Editor shares the top 5 travel we can look forward to.

HOW TRAVEL IN 2021 WILL LOOK DIFFERENT

1. THE CONSUMER IS KING:

Expect what’s been called “unprecedented flexibility” to become the norm

2. BUCKET LIST TRAVEL:

Led by the luxury travel sector, unique/special/memorable travel will surge (66% of 10,000 travelers surveyed by Travelzoo last month are planning on a bucket list trip in 2021)

Examples of Bucket List Travel:

RIVIERA MAYA, MEXICO: FAIRMONT MAYAKOBA

240-acre 5-Star resort featuring a white sand beachfront, 18-hole golf course, 5 pools and 3 restaurants – one of the world’s top luxury resorts according to Conde Nast

$999 for 3 nights all-inclusive for travel thru December 2021

THE MALDIVES: ANGSANA IHURU MALDIVES RESORT

Luxe resort set on a private atoll in the Maldives, with a spectacular reef just offshore (perfect for snorkeling and diving), 5 remote restaurants and upscale spa

$2485 for 5-night stay with breakfast & dinner daily + $350 DAILY spa/activity credit for travel thru December 2022

3. SMALL IS BIG:

Remote destinations, small towns, secluded getaways will prevail

4. PODS RULE:

Travel with like-minded family and friends

5. LEISURE TRAVEL WILL DOMINATE:

Long-stay work/play vacations will surge

Examples of Leisure Travel:

GALVESTON: MOODY GARDENS HOTEL & SPA

Considered best hotel in Galveston, inc. 3D movie theater/rainforest/aquarium housed in Egyptian-style pyramids, plus indoor/outdoor pools, golf and luxe dining

$259 for 2-nt. stay in Pyramid View Room + rainforest/aquarium pyramid entrance tickets (70% off) for travel thru April

LAS VEGAS: WALDORF ASTORIA LAS VEGASFAIRMONT MAYAKOBA

Mega-lux AAA 5-Diamond nongaming/nonsmoking resort in the heart of the Vegas Strip – rooms feature floor-to-ceiling windows and spectacular views

$159/nt. for upgraded Strip View room + $100 resort credit (60% off) for travel thru June

