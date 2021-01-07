Actors Ted Danson and Holly Hunter talk new comedy series ‘Mr. Mayor’

HOUSTON – NBC’s newest comedy, “Mr. Mayor,” follows a retired businessman (Ted Danson) who runs for mayor of the city of Los Angeles to prove he’s “still got it.”

Once he actually wins, he has to figure out what he stands for, gain the respect of his biggest critic (Holly Hunter) and connect with his teenage daughter, all while trying to get anything right for America’s second weirdest city.

The series will premiere with a 2-episode kick off tonight at 7 p.m.

Watch Lauren Kelly chat with Ted Danson and Holly Hunter about the new show, and if they’d ever really be interested in taking on such a big job.