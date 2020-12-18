Galveston is filled with holiday cheer for families this time of year

GALVESTON – The coast and bay offer great weather, incredible events, world-class attractions, award-winning Gulf seafood and an array of shops full of unique gifts for your shopping pleasure. During the holiday season, Galveston’s family of coastal communities is offering two months of magical events and activities from November to New Year’s.

There’s plenty of gift shopping you can do with these amazing local vendors for some interesting finds that will impress your family and friends. You can even shop online at each one of the businesses listed below by simply clicking on their names!

When you’re done with all your shopping, you can take part in the several attractions and events they have lined up for the season like the Railroad Christmas, DTO Bar Holiday pop up, a Christmas tree and Mardi Gras Float contest, plus Holidays in the Gardens where you can travel through Moody Gardens which offers more holiday attractions, activities, festive fun, dining and hotel packages. For more information about all the magical happenings in Galveston, just click here to find out how you can make memories there that you’re family will remember for years to come!