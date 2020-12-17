3 easy hairstyles and beauty deals to get you holiday ready

HOUSTON – Whether it’s helping celebs look their best on the red carpet or sharing tips to recreate their styles at home, celebrity hair stylist Joseph Maine has got you covered, and he’s his secrets for dressing up your hairdo for the holiday season.

Holiday Gift Ideas

But first, if you’re still looking for some last-minute gifts, these beauty finds are still available and can ship in time for Christmas Day.

Color Wow Dream Coat Humidity Proofing Spray available at colorwowhair.com. Houston Life viewers can get 25% OFF with the code - Houston25.

There’s also some great options for gift boxes at ShopTrademarkBeauty.com. These hair tools/products are already bundled together with savings from $12-$23.

And, if you need a fun stocking stuffer idea, the Mojave Face Mask/Facial Set is available at ShopTrademarkBeauty.com. Houston Life viewers can get 20% OFF sitewide with the code - HoustonLife.

Holiday Hair Inspiration

Go glam this holiday season with Hollywood waves.

Have some fun with accessories!

And don’t forget the GLITTER!