Lucille’s 1913 set to give five thousand free meals to families

HOUSTON – Lucille’s is not only known for their amazing food, but their incredible work in the community and this year they are dishing out 5,000 meals to 1,000 deserving families for the holiday season!

Lucille’s 1913 Conscious Community Collective invites local families to receive holiday meals at Emancipation Park on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at a drive-thru event facilitated by Lucille’s 1913 in collaboration with Emancipation Park Conservancy and sponsored by the Kinder Foundation. The partnership will provide 5,000 meals for 1,000 families from the Greater Third Ward area, including residents of the 77004 and 77021 zip codes, Cuney Homes, Project Row Houses, churches and community groups.

The RSVP-only event will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Chef’s Produce will provide a refrigerated truck to keep the meals throughout the day. Attendees can RSVP and reserve their family’s meal package by registering on Lucille’s at Emancipation Park Holiday Meal Giveaway on Eventbrite. For more information, call (832) 802-7136. Driving recipients will be asked to have their vehicle trunks open at the site to receive their holiday meal. Walk-ups or bus-riding guests will be asked to observe social distancing guidelines and wear masks. Lucille’s 1913 is seeking volunteers to assist with meal distribution and will provide masks, gloves and hand sanitizers for volunteers and staff. Volunteers can sign up at lucilles1913.org, (832) 710-0953 or info@1913catering.com.