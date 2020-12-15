Science experiments to keep your kids busy during this holiday season

HOUSTON – We might not have snow in Texas, but did you know you can create it in the comfort of your own home?

‘Mr. Science’, Jason Lindsey shares seasonal science experiments to spark your child’s curiosity and learning during the holiday break.

HOW TO CREATE INSTANT SNOW

INGREDIENTS

Instant snow

water

A cylinder container

EXPERIMENT

Add water to the instant snow and observe

EXPLANATION

Endothermic reaction

HOW TO MELT A SNOWMAN

INGREDIENTS

Styrofoam Cups

Acetone

Disposable Gloves

Pie Pan

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Place the disposable gloves on your hands and then pour 1 cup of acetone into the pie pan.

STEP 2: Place the Styrofoam cups into the pie pan of acetone and observe. Describe and classify the Styrofoam cups, before and after placing them into the pie pan of acetone, by their observable properties. Develop a model to describe how the Styrofoam cups are made of particles too small to be seen.

EXPLANATION

The acetone is a solvent that easily dissolves the bonds between the polymers, which make up the Styrofoam cups.

HOW TO CREATE HOT ICE

INGREDIENTS

Sodium Acetate Hand Warmer

2 Plastic Cup

Vinegar

Scissors

INSTRUCTIONS

STEP 1: Turn the plastic cup upside down and sit it on a flat surface.

STEP 2: Fill the other cup half of the way with vinegar. Dip your fingers, scissors, and the sodium acetate hand warmer into the vinegar.

STEP 3: Using the scissors carefully cut open the sodium acetate hand warmer without activating the hand warmer.

STEP 4: Slowly pour the sodium acetate onto the bottom of the upside-down plastic cup and observe. Describe and classify the sodium acetate by its observable properties. Make observations to identify the sodium acetate based on its properties.

EXPLANATION

The hand warmer contains a supersaturated solution of sodium acetate. Once the sodium acetate hits the bottom of the upside-down plastic cup a chain reaction happens causing the solution to crystallize. This reaction is exothermic, which gives off heat.

For more information or to keep up with ‘Mr. Science’ click HERE.