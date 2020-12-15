Festive holiday cocktails you can make to help keep spirits bright

HOUSTON – It’s happy hour here at Houston Life and we’re toasting to the holidays with festive drinks that will keep you warm this season.

Reyka Vodka brand ambassador, Trevor Schneider and his wife Emily share must-try cocktails that will get you through the end of 2020.

PRO TIPS:

You can use a frother or a stovetop to heat the espresso cocktail.

Any milk can be substituted for Oatly.

Maple Syrup and simple syrup are interchangeable.

During holidays, if you are celebrating with family or friends, double the recipe batch so you spend more time with them rather than mixing cocktails.

ICELANDIC COFFEE

2 parts Reyka

1 part Espresso

2 part Oatly Barista Edition

.5 part maple syrup (.25 oz)

Glass: Mug with handle

Garnish: none

Method: Build

Combine espresso, oatly, and maple syrup into a saucepan and heat until very warm. Pour vodka into mug. Pour hot saucepan ingredients into mug and serve, OR use Nespresso milk frother.

HOT HONEY, LEMON LOVE

2 parts Reyka Vodka

4 parts water

.5 part Honey

1 lemon, zested and sliced

1-2 cinnamon sticks

Glass: Mug with handle

Garnish: Lemon wheel

Method: Build

Combine water, honey, strips of lemon zest and cinnamon stick into a small saucepan and heat until very hot. Pour vodka into glass mug. Strain liquid from saucepan into mug. Stir, garnish and serve.

Visit www.reyka.com for more recipes or follow Trevor Schneider on Instagram at @cocktailninja.