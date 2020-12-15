Experience a blast of Christmas past with Space Age Christmas Trees

HOUSTON – It’s official! Space Age Christmas Trees will be hosted by the 1940 Air Terminal Museum in Houston for Holiday 2020! This will be the world’s biggest mega-show! Over 100 vintage aluminum Christmas trees from all of the major manufacturers on display in their scintillating glory!

Color wheels, rotating stands, halo boards and mirrors, and every sort of aluminum tree accessory will also be on display. Exhibit opens November 27, 2020 and runs through January 3, 2021. All Texas state and Harris county health mandates will be complied with, and attendance will be metered to allow for social distancing. Make your plans now to attend and get tickets! There will never be another mega-show like this one again!