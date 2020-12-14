Helpful tips for a festive holiday home

HOUSTON – Are you getting overwhelmed by holiday home preparations? Don’t fret!

We’ve got helpful tips to get your house looking merry and bright.

From safe décor tips to not damage your walls to keeping your Christmas tree as fresh as possible, home improvement and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery shares everything we need to know.

1. THE IMPORTANCE OF LIGHTING FOR HOLIDAY DÉCOR

Add a simple but smart light bulb

SYLVANIA SMART+ Full Color LED bulbs can be used as a part of your decor - accent a wall, change the color based on your activity like watching a movie, or right now have them help with decorating for the holidays

You can connect them to Google or Alexa and control them with your voice

2. HOW TO NOT DAMAGE WALLS WITH DÉCOR

Use clips that you can remove with no damage

3M Command Clear Decorating Clips let you anchor light wires, wreaths, stockings and more without damaging walls

Clear plastic blends into your wall color

3. HOW TO KEEP A CHRISTMAS TREE FRESH

Do the ‘fresh test’

If you can tie the branch in a knot easily that means it has a lot of moisture in it

Make sure wherever you buy it it’s a fresh cut, and you get into the water within an hour or so of that cut

Once in the water you don’t need to add anything to it, just fresh water

However watch heat sources, if you have a vent pointing at the tree close that vent

