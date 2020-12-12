Disney On Ice Presents: ‘Dream Big’ this weekend at NRG Stadium

HOUSTON – All of your favorite Disney characters are back in Houston this weekend as Disney On Ice Presents: ‘Dream Big’ at NRG Stadium!

‘Dream Big’ features some of our favorite Disney friends such as Mickey, Minnie, Miguel from ‘Coco’, Moana, Elsa, Belle, The Genie from ‘Aladdin’ and more, along with world-class figure skating.

Extra Covid safety measures have been taken to ensure everyone’s safety.

Reduced audiences will be seated in “pods” in groups of two, four or six people, with no one having to cross in front of anyone else.

For tickets and show information, check out DisneyOnIce.com.

Watch as ensemble cast member Isabel Newhuis chats with Lauren Kelly about some of the costumes and props used throughout the show.