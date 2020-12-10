Houston Choral Society bring the gift of music to communities virtually

HOUSTON – With the arts in Houston postponed or canceled due to the pandemic, the Houston Choral Society is pushing into a new frontier with a virtual concert! A Very Virtual Christmas will be their first real foray into virtual programming, and they are working hard to make it as magical as seeing them sing in person.

The program will debut on Saturday, December 12 at 7:30 p.m. and they rehearsing with a mix of in-person socially distanced choir members and those that need to stay home are Zooming in. To register for this free concert, you can click here and visit their website to learn more about the society and the rest of their upcoming events.

The Artistic Director Dr. Kevin Klotz completed his Doctor of Musical Arts degree in Choral Conducting from the prestigious University of Houston’s Moores School of Music. Dr. Klotz also received his Master of Music degree in Choral Conducting from the Moores School of Music and his Bachelor of Music degree in Piano Performance from Houston Baptist University. Dr. Klotz teaches at Houston Baptist University as Assistant Professor of Music and Director of Choral Activities. Dr. Klotz has been involved with liturgical music for most of his life. Since 1999, he has served as Music Minister at St. Laurence Catholic Church in Sugar Land, where he enthusiastically directs the choirs for the 9:00 a.m., 12:45 p.m., and 5:00 p.m. Sunday Masses. In 2002, he founded the St. Laurence Chamber Singers, an auditioned choral ensemble dedicated to the performance of sacred music. In 2008, Dr. Klotz was invited to serve as the Principal Conductor for the dedication Mass of the new Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston where he directed the 150-member festival chorus and orchestra. This past summer, Dr. Klotz formed and led the choir for the Convention Eucharist Mass with Cardinal DiNardo at the National Pastoral Musicians Convention in Houston. At this convention, he presented a lecture on rehearsal techniques for church choir directors.