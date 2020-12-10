Counting down to the big day with the ‘12 Days of Christmas’ event

HOUSTON – The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston is hosting a variety of one-of-a-kind holiday experiences throughout December, welcoming guests of all ages to ring in the festive season with 12 Days of Christmas events and celebrations which you can see by clicking here!

Registered hotel guests are welcome to celebrate the occasion with holiday beverages, live music and the transformation of Bouchée Patisserie into “La Maison de Noel,” a life-size Gingerbread house featuring a front porch for capturing holiday photos with family and friends. In partnership with Houston Children’s Charity, the hotel encourages guests to bring unwrapped gifts for boys and girls in need.

The Post Oak Hotel at Uptown Houston, is Houston’s only Forbes Five-Star hotel and the city’s newest destination for the discerning traveler. Set on 10 oak-studded acres, the sleek 38-story tower boasts 250 ultra-modern guestrooms and suites; 20 executive residences; and an elegant 35,000-square-foot conference facility, including the largest ballroom in Uptown Houston. Located mere steps from The Galleria and River Oaks District, The Post Oak Hotel caters to business and leisure travelers alike with lavish accommodations, five-fixture deluxe bathrooms, three televisions, sophisticated technology, and unobstructed views. While the standard guestroom offers over 500 square feet of luxurious and abundant living space, the immense 5,000 square-foot, two-bedroom Presidential Suite is the most opulent of them all and serves as Houston’s unmatched, ultra-luxurious suite offering extra concealment and discretion with private elevator access, media room, exercise room and secluded terrace.