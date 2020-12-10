Actor Kevin Costner talks new thriller ‘Let Him Go,’ ‘Yellowstone,’ horseback riding, and more

HOUSTON – One of the most talented actors to grace our screens, with roles in iconic films like ‘The Bodyguard, ‘Dances With Wolves’ ‘Field Of reams’ and so many more, Academy Award winning actor Kevin Costner chatted with us about his latest project.

Kevin is currently starring in a new thriller called ‘Let Him Go,’ which is in theaters and on demand now.

The film also stars another dynamite actress (who Kevin has previously worked with before,) the incredible Diane Lane.

The description from the official website says:

“Following the loss of their son, retired sheriff George Blackledge (Costner) and his wife Margaret (Lane) leave their Montana ranch to rescue their young grandson from the clutches of a dangerous family living off the grid in the Dakotas, headed by matriarch Blanche Weboy. When they discover the Weboys have no intention of letting the child go, George and Margaret are left with no choice but to fight for their family.”

Watch a Kevin chats with Lauren Kelly about the movie, his popular series ‘Yellowstone,’ horseback riding, and more.