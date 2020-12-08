No hair, No problem, Houston Barber helping bring men’s confidence back

HOUSTON – Detroit the Barber has picked up on a popular trend to help men in Houston with balding issues or to give others the hairstyle they’ve always wanted. Male units have been blowing up on social media and many men have signed up to get these jaw dropping transformations.

Detroit the barber

Hair replacement systems allow the restoration of a full head of hair to men and women that may be balding or losing their hair. It’s a non-surgical procedure that takes less than three hours depending on the hair unit you choose to have.

Detroit the Barber

Clients are asked to grow their hair out between three weeks to a month or longer so that the barber can blend the male unit in with your natural hair texture and color. Free consultations with Detroit the Barber can be found by clicking here. There are also several other barbers around the Houston area helping men and building their confidence with a full head of hair.