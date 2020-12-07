‘Nurses’ actors Tiera Skovbye and Jordan Johnson-Hinds talk special preview

HOUSTON – There’s a new medical drama on NBC that will definitely have you hooked in with just one episode!

“Nurses” kicks off with a special preview tonight at 9 p.m. and Monday, December 14th, before moving to its normal timeslot on January 5th following “This Is Us.”

The show, set and filmed in Toronto, follows five young nurses working on the frontlines of a busy downtown hospital, dedicating their lives to helping others, while struggling to help themselves.

It also focuses on nurses that are usually only seen in the background of major medical shows. It’s about the everyday heroism and humanity that nurses bring to the floor every single shift.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with stars Tiera Skovbye as Grace Knight, and Jordan Johnson-Hinds, as Keon Colby.