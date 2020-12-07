Local artist creates ‘Holidaze’ exhbit for an immersive holiday experience

HOUSTON – Beginning on November 20 through January 3, Holidaze will transport guests from their everyday routine into four unique holiday environments. The District partnered with local design firm, Matter Creative, to create a concept that welcomes all audiences in a space aimed to evoke nostalgia, reflection, and provide the perfect Instagrammable moment. This marks a special addition to the variety of River Oaks District’s offerings and will bolster their reputation as a festive shopping, lifestyle and dining destination through the holiday season.

Holidaze marks the fourth project between River Oaks District and MATTER CREATIVE, a collaboration that most recently designed the wildly popular HUESTONE Gallery. Holidaze, which is free to the public, will include elevated programming, pop-ups and workshops.

Holidaze Gallery is located in the District’s central courtyard across from Toulouse Cafe & Bar, neighboring the recently-opened Laura Rathe Fine Art. The gallery is free of charge and will be open Mon-Sat:12PM-8PM and Sun:12PM-6PM and closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. Masks and proper social distancing practices are required and will be monitored upon entry.

For more information and hour of operation, please click here!