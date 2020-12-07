Getting rid of the holiday weight at Innovative Lasers Of Houston

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – We can all agree it’s been a crazy year, and if are still struggling to lose weight, it might be time to give Innovative Lasers of Houston a call.

That’s exactly what Curtis Klesil did, and he lost 40 pounds and 16.75 inches with just a few sessions!

He also admits this is the best thing he’s ever done.

Innovative Lasers of Houston have a holiday special happening now for our viewers.

Mention ‘Houston Life’ and get 3 sessions free. It’s a $2400 fat melting transformation package for just $1000.

Call (281) 888-3094 for more information, or online at www.innovativelasersofhouston.com.