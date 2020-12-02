Kalahari Resorts and Conventions opens 1.5 million square-foot location in Round Rock

HOUSTON – Kalahari Resorts and Conventions recently opened their brand-new location in Round Rock, just north of Austin.
This 1.5 million square-foot, authentically-African themed resort is home to the largest indoor waterpark in America, and it’s also got state-of-the-art convention centers, world-class dining, luxurious spas, diverse shopping experiences, cutting-edge arcades, and thrilling theme parks.
The cutting-edge Tom Foolerys Adventure Park is jam packed with nearly 250 games, virtual reality experiences, an indoor roller coaster, thrill rides, a bowling alley, rock climbing, a kids play area, and more.
