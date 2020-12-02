Kalahari Resorts and Conventions opens 1.5 million square-foot location in Round Rock

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Kalahari Resorts and Conventions recently opened their brand-new location in Round Rock, just north of Austin.

This 1.5 million square-foot, authentically-African themed resort is home to the largest indoor waterpark in America, and it’s also got state-of-the-art convention centers, world-class dining, luxurious spas, diverse shopping experiences, cutting-edge arcades, and thrilling theme parks.

The cutting-edge Tom Foolerys Adventure Park is jam packed with nearly 250 games, virtual reality experiences, an indoor roller coaster, thrill rides, a bowling alley, rock climbing, a kids play area, and more.

