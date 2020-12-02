Holiday magic is arriving at CityPlace and Springwoods Village for families

HOUSTON – New for this season are two, one-of-a-kind attractions that will be unveiled during a lighting ceremony at CityPlace Park – 1200 Lake Plaza Drive, Spring, TX 77389 – on Sunday, November 29 between 4 and 7 p.m. with help from Santa and Mrs. Claus. Bringing additional shimmer to CityPlace’s waterfront Plaza, a 35-foot Christmas tree will rise from the main pond, creating a dazzling beacon for the community and as an equally dynamic complement to the floating centerpiece, local creative entrepreneur Steve Kopelman and his team of partner artisans at New Orleans-based Professional Scenic Services have been commissioned to fabricate the inaugural “gingerbread” village display on the lake system’s eastern banks, adjacent to the Houston CityPlace Marriott at Springwoods Village.

A super-sized, fantasy version of the holiday classic, the installation is anticipated to expand each year. From the Plaza, guests will wind around a path dotted with oversized candy canes, popsicles and gumdrops and cross under an entrance guarded by two gingerbread men before arriving at a raised clearing featuring cookie trees, a 16-foot high house and 12-foot windmill. This is a first of its kind endeavor for Kopelman, a pioneering and globally recognized haunted house producer, COO of the country’s largest escape room company, and co-founder of soon-to-open immersive experiential museum Seismique.

In addition to enjoying an inaugural look, visitors of the evening’s complimentary festivities will also enjoy carolers and complimentary hot chocolate. For those unable to attend the kickoff, both the tree and gingerbread village will be on display through January 9 with free hot chocolate served on the Plaza every Thursday and Sunday from 4 until 7 p.m.