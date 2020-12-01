Preventing injuries for student athletes

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Dr. Randal Camarillo, an orthopedic surgeon with Memorial Hermann IRONMAN Sports Medicine Institute, shares tips to keep student athletes active at home and prevent injuries during the offseason.

If a student’s sport isn’t taking place, they can continue doing sport-specific activities at home – biking, walking, jogging. For sports players (football, basketball, soccer, basketball, etc.) the athlete can do drills at home – for example: basketball players can do dribbling drills; football players, if they have the right environment, can set up props to do the drills they need to do. The idea is to get creative and stay active!

