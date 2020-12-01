‘Jingled Up’ Houston’s largest holiday-themed pop-up bar opens downtown

HOUSTON – Jingled Up, Houston’s largest holiday-themed pop-up bar, is now open in downtown Houston at 711 Main Street!

This over-the-top holiday experience is for people of all ages, and is open through December 31st.

Some of the daily activities include: painting with a twist, karaoke and trivia nights, ugly Christmas sweater contests and Sunday brunch with Santa, sleigh what?! Cookie decorating, photo booth pictures, socially distanced photos with Santa and complimentary elf ears.

Adults can check out the bar’s “Naughty List” of 20 boozy cocktails, featuring drinks such as the No Scrooge’s Allowed and the Sleigh Ride, while kids can take advantage of the “Nice List” and sip on non-alcoholic beverages such as sparkling cider and Santa’s Milk and Cookies.

Jingled Up is also committed to ensuring the health and safety of its guests, and is following all COVID safety protocols.

Tickets must be purchased online, and you can do so --> HERE.