Houstonian Alton Dulaney host new YouTube series “The Great Gift Exchange”

HOUSTON – YouTube Originals kicks off the holiday season with “The Great Gift Exchange,” a 12-part series highlighting the art of giving. Hosted by the World’s Most Famous Gift Wrap Artist, Alton DuLaney, “The Great Gift Exchange” mirrors a Secret Santa format where 12 YouTube creators participate in a giving chain benefiting a charity of their choosing, then paying that kindness forward to the next creator in the chain.

The Great Gift Exchange (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

All episodes of the bingeable holiday series will release for free on December 1 on each featured creator’s personal YouTube channels in celebration of Giving Tuesday, honoring the power of kindness, compassion and giving back to those in need in an effort to spread cheer across the globe after this difficult year.

YouTube will also be putting the “present” in the “presentation,” with host Alton DuLaney educating viewers on the art of gift wrapping, including tips and tricks for how to creatively prep for their own holiday wrapping needs, assuring that each and every donation is wrapped in a wildly creative manner bespoke to each creator’s unique brand. Reaching over 78 million people through these creators’ combined subscribers, “The Great Gift Exchange” aims to inspire people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity.

Following is a list of the YouTube creators involved in the holiday extravaganza, including their charity of choice:

· Alton DuLaney - Toys for Tots

· AsapSCIENCE - Rainbow Railroad

· Molly Burke - Mira Foundation

· Shalom Blac - St. Jude

· Rosanna Pansino - Feeding America

· Physics Girl - The Malala Fund

· Alex Wassabi - Make-A-Wish Foundation

· Kristopher London - The Bail Project

· Ambers Closet - Lunch on Me

· Jennelle Eliana - Covenant House

· Smosh Games - Okra Project

· MatPat - No Kid Hungry

· Kurt Hugo Schneider - Bat Conservation