Rice Village Farmers Market set to open Sunday, December 6, 2020

HOUSTON – Your Sundays are getting a whole lot sweeter, folks!

We’re sharing the one-stop shop for all of your local favorites.

A brand-new farmers market is coming to town to help us shop local and support small Houston businesses.

Nutritionist and food blogger, Casey Barbles of the Informal Grub shares everything we need to know.

RICE VILLAGE FARMERS MARKET

Rice Village has been a historic haven in the heart of Houston since 1938

The magic of Rice Village is in its mélange – from its lovable mix of shops and variegated architecture to the palpable quality of a place touched by generations of merchants and families

Rice Village and Casey Barbles of The Informal Grub and Heights Mercantile Farmers Market have teamed up to bring the Rice Village area an exciting new Farmers Market

The open-air market will occur bi-monthly on the 1st and 3rd Sunday of each month

Each attending vendor has been hand-selected to bring diverse, certified organic, and locally owned grocer items

The 40+ vendors range from family-owned farms, to artisan chocolate, to zero-waste home essentials

Vendors and guests alike are asked to wear a mask and follow social distancing practices

The market will be located in the parking lot near Beautique & Mecox

What: Rice Village Announces its Inaugural Farmers Market

Who: Rice Village and Casey Barbles of The Informal Grub

When: Sunday, December 6, 2020, 10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 1st and 3rd Sunday of every month following

Where: Located in the parking lot near Beautique & Mecox

3 LOCAL VENDORS TO KEEP AN EYE OUT FOR

A CASA MARGARITA MIX

A CASA is a local woman-owned, all-natural margarita mix.

Made with just 3 ingredients: fresh squeezed limes, organic agave, water. A CASA comes in 2 different flavors, regular and spicy, which is made with serrano peppers.

A Jar yields about 6-8 margaritas.

BEE2BEE HONEY

Bee2Bee was founded in 2016 by Nicole Buergers and provides beekeeping services and hyperlocal honey throughout Houston.

Each colony has their own nectar and pollen preferences, and it comes through in the taste of the honey.

The honey is bottled in glass jars as bottling in plastic affects the honey’s taste, especially over time.

ROOTS IN HARMONY