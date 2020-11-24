UniverSoul Circus’ new open-air concept will allow the whole family to enjoy the show

HOUSTON – The show must go on!

The new, reimagined UniverSoul Circus has rolled into Houston for limited engagement at the Sam Houston Race Park!

They have transformed the Sam Houston Race Park into another world where the entire family can safely escape, even if it’s just for a couple of hours.

You will still experience the same amazing energy and feel good vibe, but this time they’ve taken the walls off to create a unique, safe, and socially distant experience for guests of all ages.

Some safety measures being taken include: Guests and staff must wear masks, temperature checks will be held at all entrances, each show will be limited to 50 percent capacity seating with alternate seating on every row, and multiple hand wash basins and hand sanitizing stations will be readily available throughout the complex.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit their website HERE.