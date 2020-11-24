Let Houston staple Cleburne Cafeteria make your Thanksgiving dinner

HOUSTON – Cleburne Cafeteria is a Houston staple that serves fresh, home-cooked meals and desserts made with high-quality, natural ingredients for people of all ages. When a restaurant’s best-sellers year-round include turkey and dressing, you know you can’t go wrong with its holiday dishes. With traditional recipes that date back almost 80 years, Cleburne Cafeteria is excited to once again offer its holiday take out menu and welcome guests to dine-in from 11am-8 pm on Thanksgiving day as well.

For the star of Thanksgiving, Cleburne Cafeteria orders fresh, high-quality Willie Bird Turkeys from Sonoma California and cooks them the old-fashioned way by first boiling the turkey, then roasting it to perfection. The holiday menu is full of seasonal classics made from scratch, with flavorful options like ham, dressing, gravy, cranberry sauce, bread and veggie and side options such as baked squash, green bean casserole, macaroni and cheese, candied yams, mashed potatoes and more. Delicious desserts (all made in-house) include a variety of whole fruit pies, including pumpkin ,pecan pie, whole cake options, lemon pound cake and more.

Guests looking to bring the comfort of Cleburne dishes home were able to pre-order their meal starting November 4th. The full menu and can be found online by clicking here or guests can also call 713.667.2386 for more information.